Gana returns, directs SDP to resubmit nomination form to INEC

In the aftermath of the verdict of the Federal High Court Abuja, the Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Jerry Gana has resubmitted his nomination form to the party for onward transmission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the party headquarters in Abuja during a visit on Wednesday, SDP’s standard bearer stated that arising from the court ruling, INEC has been directed to ensure that the processes of his nomination be put in place through the party.

According to Gana, the party must project to the rest of society and generations to come that democracy is decent, stabilized and has to do with due process.

“We must project to the rest of society and generations after us that democracy is decent , democracy is stabilized, democracy has to do with due process and there fore there is a culture that goes with democracy.”

While declaring that the APC and the PDP were not the answer to the nation’s myriad of problems, Gana assured that the SDP being a party of the people would raise the standard of life for the ordinary Nigerians.

He said the party should guarantee anything that would remove poverty and grant Nigerians the ability to live in a secured peaceful life.

The former Information Minister said the politics of the party should not be centered on power but acquiring power for the good of the people.

Explaining why he embarked on litigation, the ex Minister said: “In order to project that this party is a party that believes in the rule of law, we felt that if there is a violation of what we agreed to do together, of the important part of the construction, we should seek the legal processes of clear interpretation and that’s exactly what we did. The court has now given a ruling and I know that a copy has already been submitted to you.”

The presidential flag bearer while assuring the party executives that he would emerge the winner of the presidential election urged them to facilitate the process of the commencement of his campaigns stating that he had already lost some time due to the legal tussle.

He expressed readiness to begin the campaigns adding that he has a good programme which cannot be unveiled since the party was yet to endorse it.

The SDP presidential candidate disclosed that his programme bears the acronym S-W-I-F-T which meaning will be disclosed when the party has examined it.

Gana promised to run an issue based campaign devoid of abused while presenting to Nigerians a programme of development that would change the situation of the ordinary people in the country .

He also said the SDP would show solidarity to other parties, promising that he would not witch-hunt anybody within the party.

Whatever has happened, no vindictiveness because I need the support of everybody, I need the vote of everybody. So members of our party, whether you are the chairman or whatever, all of us together must now mobilise because Nigerians are waiting for us. APC is not the answer, PDP, there is a question mark. Therefore Nigerians are waiting for a credible alternative and that is SDP.

Responding, the National Deputy Chairman of the party Alhaji Abdul Ahmed Ishaq who received the presidential candidate and his supporters assured them that the party will comply with what the law said expressing delight that the presidential hopeful is back in the race and to the party.

