Gana wins PDP Reps ticket in Niger

Mr Joshua Gana, eldest son of the former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency, in Niger state.

Gana polled 46 votes against 25 votes of his closest rival, Abubakar Suleiman, in the primaries, which took place at Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun local government area on Sunday

The other aspirants, Abubakar Abdullahi and Adamu Suleiman, polled 23 and three votes, respectively.

Gana expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for them to witness the just-concluded PDP primaries.

He said, “I thank our dear delegates, esteemed supporters and the entire good people of our federal constituency. Your trust and belief would yield greater upliftment for our people and our great party.”

The candidate promised better days ahead for the people of his constituency, if given the mandate during the forthcoming general elections.

Gana further promised never to let the people down, saying, “I will strive to be diligent, pious and patriotic.

“I will also attract more federal projects to the constituency, Niger state and Nigeria. This is my pledge and I will never renege in redeeming it.”

