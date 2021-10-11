Ganduje approves N1.2bn for Warawa, Ungogo dual carriage way

.

The Kano state Executive Council has approved an upward review of contract sum for the completion of five kilometre dual carriageway roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government areas of the state at the sum of N1, 280, 557, 088.41 billion.

The contracts for the completion of the five kilometre dual carriageway roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government areas were awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N598, 570, 324.45 million and N880, 900, 623.74 million, respectively.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the increase was as result of unprecedented rise in the general process of construction materials over the last four years.

He stated that new contract sum for the completion of Warawa and Ungogo dual carriageway roads amounted to N997, 240, 689.54 million and N398, 670, 365.08 million, respectively.

Malam Garba explained that the council has also given approval for the payment of differences of N238, 851, 229.62 million to incorporate all adjustments and additional works for the construction of 100 new houses and upgrading of 50 others at the Model Village in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state.

The project, which was awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N241, 765, 412.45 million, has now been reviewed to N480, 616, 641.55 million.

He said approval has also been given by the council for the payment of N95, 363, 450.00 million compensation for properties affected in the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro along Maiduguri Road.

The commissioner announced that the council has also approved the sum of N40, 000, 000.00 million for the production of 1443 AH Islamic Calendar by the state Shari’a Commission.

He said the project includes the production and printing of the calendar, where the services of some Islamic scholars that have vast knowledge on astronomy and other vital issues pertaining to the assessment of Islamic compensation would be involved.