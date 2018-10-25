 Ganduje bags best gov in infrastructure

Kano state Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has emerged as best
governor in infrastructure development as announced by the LEAD
innovation
The award was presented to him yesterday at the 10th LEAD Innovation
Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The governor, while expressing appreciation to the organizing
committee of the event, assured that : “We will consider the
possibility of organizing Innovation and Enterprise Summit to reward
budding entrepreneurs”, he said.
He stated further that: “Kano state recognizes the importance of
innovation to the development and growth of our nation. This, in
particular, informed our decision to create the Ministry of Education,
Science, Technology and Innovation in order to encourage innovators
and entrepreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable
development through emerging technologies, research & development.”
Ganduje maintained that his administration would ensure that adequate
priority attention is given to innovation and enterprise development,
stressing that its doors would remain amenable to partnership with
investors in that direction.
He also reeled out some achievements of his administration saying, “In
the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards
implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy
the dividends of change. Not only that, development programmes are
evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development
in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health,
water supply, environmental protection, agriculture and the
economy’’, he said.
