 Ganduje bags best gov in infrastructure

Kano state Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has emerged as best

governor in infrastructure development as announced by the LEAD

innovation

The award was presented to him yesterday at the 10th LEAD Innovation

Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor, while expressing appreciation to the organizing

committee of the event, assured that : “We will consider the

possibility of organizing Innovation and Enterprise Summit to reward

budding entrepreneurs”, he said.

He stated further that: “Kano state recognizes the importance of

innovation to the development and growth of our nation. This, in

particular, informed our decision to create the Ministry of Education,

Science, Technology and Innovation in order to encourage innovators

and entrepreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable

development through emerging technologies, research & development.”

Ganduje maintained that his administration would ensure that adequate

priority attention is given to innovation and enterprise development,

stressing that its doors would remain amenable to partnership with

investors in that direction.

He also reeled out some achievements of his administration saying, “In

the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards

implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy

the dividends of change. Not only that, development programmes are

evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development

in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health,

water supply, environmental protection, agriculture and the

economy’’, he said.

