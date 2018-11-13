Ganduje: CNPP slams 14-day ultimatum on EFCC

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has slammed a 14-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to begin investigation of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over $5 million bribery allegations.

In a statement in Abuja by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella organisation of all registered political parties and political associations chided the judiciary for stopping the governor’s investigation by the Kano State House of Assembly, accusing it of covering corrupt practices involving highly-placed individuals.

Arguing that “the burden of proof that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is covering corrupt members of his party is heavier now with the Federal Government’s continued silence over the allegations against the governor.

“We are amazed that EFCC has been looking the other way, while the allegations against the Kano State governor lingers but is quick to freeze the accounts of opposition parties’ states at the least suspicion of graft.

“We are totally behind the position of the state House of Assembly that the courts cannot stop it from carrying out its legislative duties and urge the lawmakers to conclude the investigation without fear or favour.

“It is shocking that instead of taking advantage of the fair hearing offered the governor by the state Assembly, Governor Ganduje chose to approach the court to stop the probe.

“We, therefore, demand immediate commencement of full investigation into the allegations by the EFCC within 14 days or be legally compelled to do so.”

