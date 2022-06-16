Ganduje commends NAHCON on Hajj Saving Scheme 

Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje has commended Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan for the initiatives he has embarked upon.

Governor Ganduje lauded Alhaji Hassan during his visit to the NAHCON headquarter in Abuja, Wednesday.

The governor said one of the initiatives worthy of his commendation was the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), designed to aid low-income earners and others in paying gradually for a chance to perform Hajj.

He said Kano state had embraced the scheme right from the start, reason why an enabling environment was created for its success in the state.

Governor reminded Alhaji Hassan that work on the hotel construction has stopped, a situation that might incur additional cost due to constant rise in the prices of building materials.

He called for urgent action on the matter, while Governor Ganduje requested for additional hajj slots for his state if is available.

Welcoming the governor to the NAHCON headquarter, Alhaji Hassan described Governor Ganduje’s visit as historical.

He stated that the governor was the greatest supporter of the HSS and described the governor as receptive to NAHCON leadership.

The NAHCON chairman said that Kano was the first state where the commission’s public private partnership scheme begun successfully and thanked the governor for the scheme’s success.

Alhaji Hassan also described Kano as important to NAHCON, promised to assist Kano with its requests out of respect for the state.

Regarding halting of the hotel building, the NAHCON chairman blamed financial constraints for the stoppage.

