Ganduje condoles with Dangote over brother’s death

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has commiserated with the President Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, over the death of his brother, Sani Dangote, who was the vice president of Dangote Group of Companies.

“We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman, Alhaji Sani Dangote, with shock. Kano state, our dear country Nigeria and the business community lost and illustrious son,” he mourned.

The governor lamented that the death was not only shocking to the immediate families of the deceased “…but to the entire Kano people, particularly those from Kano state. We lost a rare gem in the business community.

“It is therefore on behalf of the government and good people of Kano state, that I, the governor of Kano state, am sending our heartfelt condolence to the immediate families of Alhaji Sani Dangote, to his brother, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over his death,” he stated.

He prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal bliss and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.