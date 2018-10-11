Ganduje denies bribe taking video

The Kano state government has reacted to a report by an online media platform, alleging that the governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje was involved in graft, describing the purported video as “cloned.”

A statement sent to Blueprint.ng by the Kano state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the report was written with a clear view to blackmail and extort the governor.

He said: “The blackmail did not come as a surprise to the government and good people of Kano state particularly, at a time when we are approaching general elections.

“Evidently, Kano being the stronghold of the APC and expected to produce the highest votes in the upcoming general elections is a target of campaign of calumny.

“It is also not surprising that the stuff is published by one who has for long been working for the opposition and an antagonist of the APC government in Nigeria.

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if indeed there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned. More so, in this era of technological advancements, some evil minded people often take advantage to blackmail and extort and assassinate the character of people that do not patronize them.”

The commissioner called on the general public to be vigilant, saying, “such cloned videos involving highly placed persons considered as obstacle to the opposition agenda ahead of 2019 will be released in piece meal.”

He stated that the government of Kano state will exploit every appropriate and legal avenue to ensure that it gets to the root of the matter and the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We also call on the good people of Kano and particularly members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding.

“Governor Ganduje will remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kano including other national assignments. He will never succumb to blackmail or negotiate with blackmailers,” he added.

