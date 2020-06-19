Ganduje hails NIPSS on data-gathering, research

Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, as “one of the unifying factors of this country through the gathering of data and research it conducts on the Nigerian state and policy development.”

Ganduje satated this on Friday in Kano through a press statement issued by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, when he paid a courtesy call on the director-general on Thursday.

“The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies has been training technocrats who initiate policies that has placed Nigeria on the path of development,” he said.

He said further that his administration “since its inception has been creating empowerment programmes to create jobs for the unemployed as part of measures to manage the growing population in the state. “

He assured the management and participants of the Institute of continued partnership and cooperation of his administration.

Speaking earlier, the director-general of the Institute, Prof. Habu Galadima, represented by the director of studies, Dr. Nasiruddeen Usman, said, “This year, President Muhammad Buhari has charged the participants to conduct a research on the theme; Population and Human Capital Development in Nigeria.”

“The idea behind the study theme is due to the growing population in Nigeria which poses a challenge; therefore, emphasis should be placed on human capital development according to him.”

He also said during the study tour, the participants would interact with relevant public and private organisations “so as to gather data on population growth and human capital development in Kano state.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, a Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, said the virtual study tour to Kano had deepened their knowledge of the management of growing population and human capital development.