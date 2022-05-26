Ganduje lauds centre, Al-Basar Foundation on free eye surgeries

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state Wednesday commended two international organisations for doing a good job in the state.

The commendation followed the successful completion of free eye surgeries conducted on 800 patients in Kano and sponsored by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in collaboration with Al-Basara International Foundation,

Speaking at a dinner organised by the Consul-General of the Saudi-Arabian Consulate, Khalil Ahamed Adamawi, to mark the conclusion nue of eminent personalities from all walks of life at the Afficient Event Centre, Kano, Ganduje said the gesture was a spectacular feat worth appreciating.

Ganduje who was represented by the Secretary to the State government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said his administration place high premium on health care delivery, adding that it recorded tremendous success in the sector.

He added that the consistent intervention of notable international development partners had been a major catalyst in achieving such a desired objective.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Al-Basara International Foundation, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim, said the doctors that conducted the free eye surgeries have exhibited a high sense of professionalism and competence in handling the 800 patients that included men, women, the aged and others carefully managed and treated throughout the entire period of the exercise.

He said the King Salam Humanitarian Aid and Relief Agency in conjunction with Al-Basara International Foundation have demonstrated a spirit of human concern and absolute magnanimity, adding that those who benefitted from the free eye surgeries were drawn from all the nooks and crannies of Kano.

The Saudi-Arabian Consul-General, Khalil Ahamed Adamawi, thanked all the personalities that graced the dinner after which souvenirs were distributed to the nine doctors who conducted the surgeries in addition to the ones given to Governor Ganduje and a host of notable eminent personalities.

