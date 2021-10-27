Ganduje offers permanent employment to blind volunteer teacher



Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has offered a permanent employment to a blind person, Dahiru Abdulhamid Idris, who has been teaching voluntarily in a school in the state.



The blind volunteer teacher was introduced to Ganduje recently by the commissioner of Education, Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru, where the governor was impressed and directed that, the visually impaired person, be posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School as a permanent and pensionable staff.



According to a press release by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary Abba Anwar, the governor described Dahiru as a role model whose visual impairment does not stand as a stumbling block for his development.



He quoted the governor as saying Mr Dahiru has taken the right step in his life by choosing to be productive despite his physical challenge.



Blueprint reports that the blind teacher was found to be mentally fit and educationally sound by the ministry of education before the offer of the permanent job.

