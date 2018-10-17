Ganduje: Police slam protest ban over bribe video

The police in Kano have banned the Kano chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from embarking on a rally to call for the resignation of the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over an alleged $5 million bribe.

Mr Ganduje appeared in a series of video, receiving money in dollars alleged to be bribe amounting to about $5million.

The money was given by persons believed to be contractors to the state government.

The first set of at least 15 clips in possession of online-based Daily Nigerian was published on Sunday afternoon by the platform.

The two minutes video was recorded in 2017 in what Daily Nigerian described as a sting operation aimed at beaming a spotlight on the governor’s alleged penchant for contract racketeering.

The governor has debunked the video as “cloned” and threatened a sweeping lawsuit against its publisher.

