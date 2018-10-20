Ganduje: Probe bribe video immediately, NANS tells Buhari

A seven-day ultimatum has been handed down by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the authenticity of a viral video allegedly showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, receiving bribe from a contractor.

It vowed to mobilise en-mass students, youth groups and civil society groups for a nationwide showdown if the president fails to address the matter immediately.

The students’ body equally distanced itself from a protest reportedly carried out by the group in Kano.

A statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta by NANS’ Spokesman, Adeyemi Amoo, implored President Buhari “to place conscience, respect for the nation’s integrity and his own hard earned name above loyalists’ favouritism.”

The group equally vowed to declare the President “a promoter of corruption” if he fails to set up panel to probe the scandal within the ultimatum given.

The statement read: “NANS hereby calls on President Muhammad Buhari, to as a matter of urgency,constitute a committee,with people of worthy integrity as members to probe the activities of Governor of KANO State,within a 7 day ultimatum,on the widely circulated bribery video.

“NANS, without any fear or favour shall mobilize enmass students, youth groups and civil society groups for a nationwide showdown against the government of President Muhammad Buhari if this matter is not immediately addressed.”

