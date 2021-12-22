Ganduje signs 2022 budget into law

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state Monday evening signed into law the year 2022 budget with a promise to forge ahead with the execution of critical infrastructure, as part of the cardinal thrust of his administration.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget into law at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, Ganduje said, his administration has considered increasing the budget from the total sum of N196bn to N216bn due to some unavoidable exigencies, adding that the increase had been effected after taking public opinion into cognisance and the cooperation gotten from ministries, departments and parastatals.

He said the contents of the 2022 budget was carefully predicated on public opinion for grey areas to be cleared, positing that there were other notable areas of high priority and considerations that ought to receive the good attention of his administration.

He affirmed that with robust fiscal policy encapsulated, the budget is poised to make considerable impact.

He said :”We have effected the sudden increase of the budget due to unavoidable circumstances. We are determined to be realistic on what we believed is our focus. This is in line with the prevailing realities. We considered public opinion as paramount and appreciate the opinion being expressed by the public on the amendments to be effected.”

In his remarks, the speaker, Kano state House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said the Kano legislative chamber was in full support of the 2022 budget proposal and the increase effected to make it formidable adding that the areas of high considerations were carefully examined to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Kano.