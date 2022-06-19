Ganduje takes Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadan title, urges national integration

The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, weekend tasked Nigerians to collectively encourage and promote national integration toward achieving national unity.

Governor Ganduje gave the charge in Ibadan Saturday while speaking at the conferment of the title of Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland on him and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland on his wife, Professor Hafsat Ganduje by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The governor said in doing this, Nigerians should continuously promote national integration towards engendering a united Nigeria.

The governor recalled the age-long friendship between Kano and Ibadan and that the two old cities would sustain the friendship and extend to other parts of the country.

“You made history today in terms of promoting national integration. This is a topical and very important issue we must always discuss as well as promote to achieve peaceful coexistence among Nigerians,” he said.

The governor added, “We are grateful to the Olubadan, Olubadan-in-Council and Ibadan people for honouring us with this prestigious titles. This gives us motivation and encouragement to do more in promoting unity.”

He lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for gracing the chieftaincy occasion.

The Kano state governor while expressing confidence that Asiwaju Tinubu would promote the concept of national integration further urged Nigerians to always promote national unity as such would engender national growth and development.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, while speaking, described Governor Ganduje and his wife as detribalised Nigerians and that the honour was well deserved. “We were made to know how supportive our guests were to the aspiration and eventual emergence of our brother as Oba Yoruba Kano about two years ago.

“We recall how Ganduje came down to Ibadan when there was a clash between Hausa traders and the people of Sasa at Sasa market to calm frayed nerves and peace was restored,” the Oba said.

