Ganduje threatens legal action over bribe video

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has threatened to sue an online news medium, Daily Nigerian, that released a video allegedly showing him collecting money suspected to be bribe from contractors on different occasions.

Governor Ganduje, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the video was not only cloned, but also that the allegation contained no iota of truth.

He said: “We wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned.

“The government of Kano State is taking this matter seriously and will exploit every appropriate and legal avenue to ensure that it gets to the root of the matter and the perpetrators brought to book.”