Ganduje to unveil Dala Dry port logo, diaspora investment summit 



Plans are on top gear by the Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to unveil the theme and logo of Dala Dry Port in Abuja.

A press statement signed by the Commissioner information, Kano State, Mallam Mohammed Garba, explained that the unveiling is prelude to Kano Economic Investment summit which will showcase the Dala Dry Port as a major transport infrastructure and other sector like the Kano economic city that will stimulate industrialisation and commerce.

He said the Dry port will make Kano a hub of domestic and international trade, thereby diversifying the economic base of the country.

“The unveiling of the Logo and Theme which will take place at Transcorp Hilton on March, 7th, 2022 shall have in attendance major stakeholders in the industry including; The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

“Others are the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), The Shipping lines, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), National Inland water ways Authority (NIWA) and Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN).

“The Chairman Dangote group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, The Chairman BUA group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu and host of others from the business community will be in attendance.

“The Unveiling will also have in attendance the Royal Fathers led by the Emir of Kano, His Royal highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero,” he said.