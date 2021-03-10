Ganduje urges FG to reopen international wing of Kano airport

The Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appealed to the federal government to reopen the international wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

Ganduje made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday during a visit to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The governor expressed great concern over the effect of the continued suspension of international flights to and from the airport by passengers and service providers.

According to him, the Kano state government has put in place all that is necessary to make the state safe in line with COVID-19 protocools, including mobilization of the populace for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The minister while reacting reiterated the ministry’s desire to reopen the airport for International flight operations.

He said the continued suspension of international flights to and from the airport was denying the Ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue.

According to Sirika, it does not make economic sense for government to spend so much money, as it has done in the airport, and just decide to leave it inoperative with the attendant degeneration on infrastructure, redundancy amongst operational staff, revenue losses, hardship to travellers, amongst others.

He however, told the delegation that included some members of the Kano State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and members of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, that the decision to suspend international flights to and from the airport, like the ones in Enugu and Port Harcourt, were for health and security reasons.

The Minister acknowledged the hardship to the users of the airport, passengers and service providers alike, and promised that all that was necessary for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport would be fast-tracked to ensure that it resumes sooner than later.

Earlier, Governor Ganduje paid a courtesy to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Speaking, the governor sought the assistance of the Minister in the development of the trade fair complex and provision of infrastructural facilities for the complex.

The governor said his administration embarked on a number of infrastructural projects to attract investors into the state adding that his efforts has yielded a lot with over 120 industries established and many others revived.

