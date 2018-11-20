Ganduje’s Aide faults Buhari’s comment on video scandal

Alhaji Zulyadaini karaye, the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals rn Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Umar Ganduje, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged Ganduje’s corruption scandal saying it was premature.

Reacting to the comment made in France last week, the SSA said: “His comment on the alleged Ganduje’s corruption scandal is in fact corruption because the allegation against the Governor is being investigated. It is yet to be proved by a competent court of law that the Governor in deed took the bribe or not”.

According to him, President Buhari action has clearly showed that he is not a good leader who can protect the image of his country outside Nigeria stressing that what he did was unfortunate.

According to statement he issued in Kano over the weekend, he insisted that the president was not fair to Governor Ganduje who has shown total loyalty to him over the years.

“It is unfortunate that the president choose to embarrass the Governor outside the country”, he said adding the President’s response to a Kano student in France was unexpected.

President Buhari, who was angered by the questioned the student asked about seeing the video where Ganduje alleged, receiving bribe in dollars, had said the federal government through security agencies is vetting the video’s authenticity.

He urged the public to patiently wait for the outcome of the investigation