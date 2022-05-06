Ganduje’s ex-media aide joins Kano gov’ship race

The immediate past Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has finally declared his intention to join the race for the Kano Government House on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Speaking while addressing party members who converged on Mambayya House in Kano Friday, Yakasai said he had taken the eleventh hour decision to join the governorship race “in the face of persistent pressures from well-meaning members of the party and notable respected opinion leaders.”

He said, “The perception of governance can be likened to the perception of football fans when they see Ronaldo or Messi on a pitch committing a simple mistake, they have the courage to cry foul. That is exactly my perception of governance. Having been on the sidelines watching the business of leadership, I was a little bit kept in the dark. But when I found myself in the midst of power brokers, I completely changed my perception of things.

“I almost found myself in a cul-de-sac, the time I was called upon to join the race for Kano Government House. I am willing to effect a paradigm shift in areas I believe are in dire need of a revolutionary change. Critical areas like education, health care and water supply must be properly fine-tuned in order to meet the myriad of people’s demands.

“We are tired of the prevailing trend in the nation’s political lexicon with the so-called big parties behaving like Siamese twins. When you carefully look at the APC, it really resembles the PDP and when you look at the PDP it really resembles the APC. It is a great paradox.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

