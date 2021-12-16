Ganduje’s wife thumbs-up Doguwa on empowerment drive

Wife of Kano state governor, Professor Hafsat Umar Ganduje, has described the member representing Tudun-wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Alasan Ado Doguwa, as a committed and dedicated legislator, who considered empowerment as one of his cardinal policies.

Ganduje made this remark in Doguwa local government area, Kano, while distributing Alhassan Ado Doguwa supports materials to 2,000 beneficiaries.

She said Doguwa, being the longest serving House of Representatives member should aspire to be speaker of the House.

“I’m begging you in the name of Allah to accept my plea and agree that this stand we are taking is nothing but unanimous, to reelect Doguwa and subsequently make him speaker, come 2023.

“Apart from his outright performances as House of Representatives member not only to Kano but to every Nigerian, Doguwa’s unalloyed loyalty to the APC and indeed our government and the federal government is enough to give him support to be the next Speaker.

“Today, amongst all the House of Representatives members from Kano, there is no one like him, who consistently remain with his people both physically and materially.

“You can see that today, he is sharing N70 million cash to women and youth to start their own businesses, and he is giving two trailer of 50kg of rice to his constituents, and three trailers of fertilizer, 103 trickles, with new cars to empower his people,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives said that he embarked on the empowerment programs knowing that the condition of his people at this time of untold hardship and high cost of essential commodities warranted him to swing into action.

He said the empowerment would continue until he is sure that he has drastically reduce poverty and hardship amongst his constituents.

During the program, 27 new recruits of State Road Traffic control Agency (KAROTA) officers were employed to cover Tudunwada /Doguwa Federal Constituency.