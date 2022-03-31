Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman delivers NOUN inaugural lecture April 5  

A renowned Professor of Economics, Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman, will on Tuesday April 5, deliver the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 19th inaugural lecture at the institution’s headquarters, Abuja.

The lecture entitled: “What Has Finance Got To Do With It?” will hold at 11am, at the Convocation Arena, NOUN Jabi-Abuja.

A statement from the institution said NOUN Vice Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, will preside over the event.

The lecturer, Prof. Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman, was the immediate past Dean of Faculty, Social Sciences, NOUN; Visiting Professor to Nile University of Nigeria, and Head of Academics at the Centre for Research, Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship (CRIDE), United Kingdom.

She is an erudite scholar, a globalised educationist, an international intellectual focused on redefining and sustaining educational architecture delivery.

A close colleague of the lecturer said the two-in-one event will be used to mark Prof. Adesina-Uthman’s 50th birthday as it coincides with the lecture.