GAPs: Physically challenged athletes return from South Africa with medals [PICTURES]

Two Nigerian physically challenged athletes who attended a GAP Commonwealth Athletics event in South Africa have won four medals.

The two athletes, who were accompanied to South Africa to the event by a Coach have returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

They won the medals as follows: Maria Akpan won a Gold in the T 136, 100 metres.

Destiny Agbo on the other hand won a Gold and two Silver medals in fenaleJavelin.

The two Silver medals apiece from Discuss and Shot Put.

GAPs is a Commonwealth Games Federation initiative aimed at promoting a peace programme that supports inclusive sports pathways.

The goal of GAPs is to offer emerging athletes and coaches from the Commonwealth, additional skills and resources.

This is driven through education as it supports inclusive sports pathways to also promote social change throughout the Commonwealth.

It was introduced during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games staged in Australia.

