Garba Shehu, other Presidential aides test positive as COVID-19 hits Aso Rock again

Mr. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

Blueprint gathered that apart from Shehu, there are indications that those diagnosed with the infection after PCR test results were released are the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President, Yusuf Dodo, and Chief Security Officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa.

There are also insinuations that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been infected with the virus.

While report of the spread of the infection filtered in, there was palpable anxiety within the Aso Rock Presidential Villa where those who came in contact with the infected persons have also been asked to isolate.

Official confirmation of the latest development was yet to be made public as at the time of filling this report.

However, those affected by COVID-19 are being discovered after visiting South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive to the virus.

