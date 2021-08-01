Garki hospital records over 2m patients in 14yrs – MD

The Medical Director, Garki Hospital, Abuja, Dr Adamu Onu, has disclosed that in the last 14 years, the hospital has treated over two million patients.

Onu, who spoke on Friday, during the facility tour of the hospital by the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Mohammed Nasir Sambo, said the hospital was concessioned to Nisa Premier Hospital in 2007.

He said the hospital’s NHIS enrollees, which stood at 16,000 in 2016, had grown to 33,468 in June this year, and clarified that it did not receive subvention from the government.

Speaking on the activities of the hospital, the MD said, it had performed highly specialized/complicated procedures on NHIS patients at different times just as he disclosed that the hospital offered both primary and secondary care services to patients under the scheme.

“Since the hospital was concessioned in 2007, we have treated over two million patients till date. Garki Hospital Abuja is managed by Nisa Hospital) and the NHIS. There are currently 33, 468 NHIS patients being cared for by GHA. We offer both primary and secondary care services to NHIS patients.

“Garki Hospital Abuja has performed highly specialized/complicated procedures on NHIS patients at different times. We have over 600 staff covering consultants and many others and we are not receiving subvention from the government, ‘’ Onu said.

The MD, however, thanked the NHIS boss for visiting the hospital and expressed satisfaction with some of his programmes and policies.

Also speaking, the NHIS executive secretary, Sambo noted that Garki hospital was strategically located in Abuja and disclosed that feelers from patients about the hospital were encouraging.

Sambo, who admitted that the scheme was bedeviled by some systemic challenges, however, disclosed that his administration had taken accountability as a yardstick to address them.

To this end, he announced that the scheme was into discussions with some reputable pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria to produce drugs for the consumption of the scheme’s enrollees, explaining that the drugs will have NHIS inscription on them for authentication.