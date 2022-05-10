Garkida community honours new district head Ali Tarfa 

After witnessing countless Boko Haram attacks that left many dead and their infrastructure devastated, the people of Garkida in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, have organised a civic reception in honour of their newly appointed District Head, Birma Simon Ali Tarfa.

The event, which took place in Garkida town in Gombi local government at the weekend brought together prominent sons and daughters of the area within and outside the state to witness the epoch-making event, which brought the community to a standstill.

Speaking at the event, the new District Head, Birma Simon Ali Tarfa, commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for finding him worthy of the appointment, hailing him for the successes recorded by his administration, especially in the area of security and promised to work with agencies and the entire community to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last couple of years.

He called on the youth in the community to shun drug abuse and other social vices and embrace farming, businesses, trade and other productive ventures that will add value to their lives and the community.

He also appealed to parents to take the education of their children seriously and urged all wealthy citizens of the area to always cultivate the habit of investing at home.

The new district head further called on the federal government to come to their rescue by rebuilding infrastructure in the area; such as schools and places of worship among others, which were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Also speaking, the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, represented by the Talban Adamawa, Dr Daniel Bwala, congratulated the new district head and tasked him on the revival of the educational fortunes of Garkida people, saying Garkida which was known for educational excellence in the past is today sliding downward urging leaders to unite and address this challenges.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion, Major Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), Chairman North East Development Commission, said the event was a further demonstration of unity and togetherness that exists among the people of Garkida irrespective of religious and political differences.

