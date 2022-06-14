Garment factory, sugar company underway in Kwara – Commissioner 

The Kwara state government has unveiled plans to establish a garment and sugar factories to create jobs for youth in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Gorge Olabode Towoju, dropped the hint when he featured on newskeg, a news platform of the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara state.

He said the construction of an ICT hub project currently being executed by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has also reached an advance stage.

When completed, the projects, according to the commissioner, will provide jobs for many youth in the state.

He regretted that many industries such as Tate and Lile, Jebba Mill, Erin -Ile Paper Converter, amongst others which were the pride of the state have gone moribund.

