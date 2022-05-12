Gas explosion claims one, scores injured in Kogi 











Gas explosion, Wednesday, claimed the life of a woman leaving many others injured at a beer parlour in Lewu junction in Kabba, Kogi state.





An eye witness account revealed that the gas explosion occurred around 10pm when customers of the beer joint were busy enjoying and relaxing at the centre.





The source revealed that a sales lady, Aisha Umar, died on the spot as a result of the gas explosion while many people, including a younger brother of the deceased who paid a visit to his sister,Tuesday, sustained various degrees of injury.





Confirming the incident, the Kogi state Police Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer, William Ayah, Thursday, stated that the gas explosion occurred at a drinking joint called Labi Beer Parlour at Lewu junction in Kabba.





According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi state Command, CP Edward Egbuka, had since deployed teams of personnel from the Police Mobile Force, Quick Response Unit as well as conventional officers to the scene along with military personnel to control access and evacuate the victims to the hospital.





The statement noted that normalcy has been restored in the area, but one Aisha who was injured by the explosion and evacuated to the hospital with others injured, later died while others were still receiving treatment.

