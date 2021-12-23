Gas-laden truck crushes 3 to death, injures 4 in Ibadan

There was uproar at the Mokola roundabout area in Ibadan,Thursday, as a truck laden with gas crushed three persons to death while four were seriously injured.

The accident, according to an eye-witness account, involved a gas tanker (Richbam) with registration number: MAP810YY, two Micra cars and four motorcycles.

An eyewitness,Femi Bankole, who spoke with Blueprint, attributed the accident to brake failure.

He said: “Immediately the accident occurred, OYRTMA officials rescued three victims and were quickly rushed to UCH, why two people were removed from the trap of truck and the corpses had been deposited at Adeoyo hospital.”

General Manager of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Ayoade Adeoye, while confirming the number of casualties, said three persons out of the four rescued lost their lives.

He said the persons involved were mostly motorcyclists, adding that about four of the affected persons survived the incident and had been taken to the hospital for intensive care.

“The rescue operations were done by OYRTMA in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Road Safety, Civil Defence and Operation Burst.

“The vehicles involved had been removed from the road and were towed to Mokola police station for further investigation,” he said.

