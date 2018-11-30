Gaya, 13 other lawmakers back Ganduje

Senator Kabiru Gaya and 13 other lawmakers, who are Kano Caucus members in the National Assembly, have defended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over the bribery allegations against him.

The lawmakers, who dismissed the allegation, insisted that it was the handiwork of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and blamed the PDP for the “smear campaign” against the governor.

In a statement signed by Kabiru Gaya, the federal lawmakers also endorsed the governor for a second term, saying he has “done creditable well”, and therefore deserves to be rewarded with a second tenure.

Recall that Ganduje came under spotlight after online medium-Daily Nigerian- published videos of him allegedly collecting bribe from contractors.

Though the governor denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the videos were doctored, the State House of Assembly attempted to probe him but it failed.

The Governor had sought relief from the court against the assembly probe and granted as the court directed the assembly to suspend further investigation.

The statement issued by the lawmakers read: “We, members of the National Assembly from Kano State have viewed with satisfaction the exemplary performance of His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in office since he assumed the mantle of leadership almost four years ago,” the statement read.

“Dr. Ganduje who came into office when a lot of factors seemed terribly against the tide of permeance for any State Chief Executive, especially the factor of economic downturn typified by the huge slide in the size of Federal Allocations accruable to the states, shocked many with his outstanding achievements in the various sectors ranging from infrastructural development to human capital development among others.

“We therefore make bold to say that the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje has brought unprecedented socio-economic development to Kano State such as never experienced

” The lawmakers described the bribery allegations as a “devilish scheme not only to undermine His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje but also to throw spanners into the electoral fortunes of Mr. President as far as Kano State politics is concerned.”

“These moles must desist from their treacherous actions forthwith. They should be wise to understand that any evil scheme designed by the opposition and supported by them if allowed to foster will not only affect His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje but Mr. President in the forthcoming elections,” they added.

“No amount of blackmail and subterfuge can obliterate the excellent work that his Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done and is still doing in Kano State. All hands must therefore be on deck to support Governor Ganduje to win his re-election in 2019 in order to continue his good works in the state.”





