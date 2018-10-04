Gaya wins Kano South APC senatorial ticket

Incumbent Senator representing Kano south senatorial district, Senator Kabiru Gaya yesterday emerged as the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 general elections.

Senator Gaya defeated two of his opponents by securing 1,035,057 votes, while his nearest rival, Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly (Reps.), Hon.

Kawu Samaila got 309,306 votes.

The third aspirant, Yahaya Zarawa was only able to poll 15,643 votes.

The state chairman, Abdullahi Abass, commended the Kano state Governor, Dr.

Abdullahi Ganduje, for ensuring that the primary election was conducted in a free and fair atmosphere and there was a level playing field for all aspirants.

