Gbajabiamila commiserates with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has condoled with the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the demise of his wife, Ifeoma.

Gbajabiamila, who expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Kalu, said he received the news of her passing with shock.

The speaker noted that losing one’s wife is a very painful experience, and he prayed to God to give the Orji Uzor Kalu family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Gbajabiamila in the message through his special adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs Kalu.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

