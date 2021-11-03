Gbajabiamila expresses sympathy over Lagos building collapse

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sympathy over the Lagos building collapse of Monday, November 1.

Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that the building collapse happened at a time the Lagos state government was doing everything possible to make the lives of Lagosians safer.

The speaker sent his condolences to the families of the victims, noting that he shared in their grief.

Gbajabiamila also sympathised with the government and people of Lagos state over the unfortunate incident.

He called for adequate measures to forestall future occurrence while urging the relevant authorities to double their efforts at rescuing those trapped in the multi-storey building.