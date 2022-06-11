Gbajabiamila felicitates Nigerians on Democracy Day



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians have a lot to celebrate as the country’s democracy has developed in the past 23 years.

He expressed delight at how the citizens have embraced democratic governance in the past two decades, saying there is a lot to come in the coming years in terms of dividends of democracy.

Gbajabiamila called for the continuous support and cooperation of the citizens for the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in the country.

He used the occasion to call on Nigerian leaders at all levels to intensify efforts aimed at making the country’s democracy work for the people.

