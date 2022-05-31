Gbajabiamila greets Wase at 58



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has extolled the virtues of his deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, on his 58th birthday.

Gbajabiamila described Wase as a worthy ally, whom he said has proven to be a dependable co-pilot in the affairs of the 9th House of Representatives.

The speaker in a message on Tuesday said at 58, Wase has given a good account of himself on his journey on Mother earth, noting that the Deputy Speaker remains one of the finest legislators in the Green Chamber.

He said the people of Wase Federal Constituency were lucky to have Hon. Ahmed Idris as their representative.

Gbajabiamila wished Wase more fruitful years in good health and Allah’s continuous protection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

