Gbajabiamila: Miscreants, criminals in South west, east not different from Boko Haram, ISWAP

Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said the refusal of “miscreants and criminals masquerading as separationist activists” in the South-east and west to come forward for debate and accommodate dissenting views simply gives them away as Boko Haram and ISWAP elements.

The minister stated this Wednesday in his address of welcome to members of the House back from their nine-week recess.

The lawmakers went on recess July 15 following the consideration of major bills including the Electoral Amendment Bill and Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), with President Muhammadu Buhari signing the latter into law.

Although Speaker Gbajabiamila did not mention any group, but it is on record that the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been in the forefront of secession plan in the South-east zone.

Similarly, in the South-west, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, is in the lead for the creation of a Yoruba nation.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is among others, currently facing treason charges, while there is sustained effort to extradite Igboho, who is presently facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic, to Nigeria to face similar charges.

About a month ago, IPOB issued a weekly sit-at-home order tagged “Ghost Monday.”

The order was however reported to have been withdrawn, even as hoodlums already hijacked the situation and unleashing violence on the people.





Gbajabiamila

While some sections of the media quoted Gbajabiamila as likening the two groups to insurgents, the speaker said there was nowhere he made such reference.

Gbajabiamila clarified the position in a statement by his special adviser on media, Lanre Lasisi, a copy of which was obtained by Blueprint in Abuja.

The statement was titled ‘Gbajabiamila didn’t compare IPOB, Yoruba Nation Agitators with Boko Haram, ISWAP’

He said: “It has come to the attention of the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, that some media reports on Wednesday, September 15, claimed that the Speaker, in his welcome address to his colleagues at Wednesday’s plenary, purportedly said IPOB and Yoruba nation agitators are the same with Boko Haram.

“In view of the impression created by the said reports, it has become necessary to clarify that the Speaker, in his speech, never mentioned any group.”

“For the records, the Speaker said some miscreants and criminals are taking advantage of the separationist agitations to carry their activities,” Lasisi said.

“Hereunder is what the Speaker said:

“We must now add to these concerns an emerging threat that presents the same clear and present danger. In the South of Nigeria, East and West, MISCREANTS AND CRIMINALS MASQUERADING AS SEPARATIONIST ACTIVISTS have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and the state.

“These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction.”

The statement therefore said: “From the above, there was nowhere that the Speaker mentioned the name of any group. What was conspicuous in the Speaker’s speech was the focus of the activities of MISCREANTS AND CRIMINALS, and its effect on the country.

“The Speaker never condemned secessionists or compared them to terrorists.

As a matter of fact, the Speaker is not alone on the concern about an apparent emergence of a band of miscreants and criminals as different patriotic Nigerians have expressed similar concerns and even condemned the act of maiming, killing, destruction of property and other criminalities perpetrated by the masqueraders.”

Umahi on sit-at-home

In a related development, Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi has warned that the sit-at-home order by IPOB in the five South-east states does not affect the governors.

Umahi said this Tuesday in Abakaliki during the inauguration of his senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, Abraham Nwali, as the new South-east chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said the sit-at-home order by the pro-Biafra group “amounts to war brought by the people upon themselves.

“Governors of the South-east have done their best to check the situation and when people sit at home, it is not biting the governors.

“When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.”

Speaking further, Umahi, who chairs the South-east Governors’ Forum, said there were fears of possible splinter groups emerging in the region with their own agenda.

“There have been sit-at-home this Monday and Tuesday and I heard there is another on Friday with the church’s own on Sunday.

“Another group might come up and declare its own on Wednesday and Thursday, then the end will come.

“The situation will then be clear to the people but we implore the church to announce the dangers of this practice.

“The church can intervene through adequate enlightenment on the dire consequences of the sit-at-home order.

“Other geo-political zones are not sitting at home and we are killing ourselves in the name of agitation,” the governor was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as also saying.

He congratulated the new CAN executive and announced a donation of N5 million to it, plus an SUV for the chairman.

In his remarks, CAN National President Sampson Ayokunle who inaugurated the executive, charged the members to use their new offices in the service of God and humanity.

“You should use the new offices to touch lives as official positions are meant to create impact, make differences in peoples’ lives and enhance productivity,” Ayokunle said.

In a brief speech, the new South-east CAN Chairman, Mr Nwali, a Catholic priest, pledged that the new leadership would work toward the upliftment of the zone and Nigeria. (NAN)

Yoruba warned

Also, the presidency has advised a group of Yoruba Nation secessionists to be wary of their relationship with the ‘outlawed IPOB.’

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu gave the warning while reacting to the protest that both groups staged at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Tuesday.

In their protest songs, the groups wielded placards calling for secession.

In a statement Wednesday, however, Shehu said while protest is a legitimate right, it was improper for the demonstrators to associate with a terrorist group.

He said the outlawed IPOB group had already announced a “50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.”

“For Nigerian Diaspora groups to use the world’s largest platform – the United Nations General Assembly – to garner attention to their causes is not unexpected.

“It was, however shocking, to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates yesterday unequivocally throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“No one can take seriously this organisation if it continues its IPOB association. When their allies systematically trample human rights, it raises sober questions about their claims to uphold the values of the UN.

“The cooperation is a worrying development, once parsed with Yoruba Nation’s increasingly violent rallies in Nigeria. Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.

“IPOB is a designated terrorist organisation. It has now publicly revealed a 50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.

“It regularly murders security services and innocent civilians, with a significant uptick of violent attacks this year. And it is currently attempting to hold Nigerian states hostage with orders to stay at home under threat of terror.

“Without doubt, Nigerians and the entire world will judge Yoruba Nation by the company it keeps,” it said.

Halt sit-at-home, govs urged

Amidst all this, a South-East group- Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum- has called on South-East governors to take responsibility and joint action to stop parallel government leading to continuous sit-at-home in the zone.



The group called on the governors to convene an emergency meeting within themselves in the next 48 hours and follow it up with a multi-stakeholder consultative forum, with the intent to generate actionable ideas that would douse rising tensions.



Leader of the Forum, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, said this Wednesday at a news conference in Enugu.

Okenwa said the continued sit-at-home had dire economic consequences on businesses, adding that many Ndigbo depending on daily earnings now have to go hungry for some days of the week because of shutdown on businesses.



He noted that NECO Mathematics and the WAEC English language examinations fell on Mondays and these came at a cost to the students.



The group said most students had to trek over 10 kilometers to catch up with their examinations, because the commuters were unavailable, with most of them missing their examinations.



“The region cannot afford to lose out on its economic viability, which largely depends on the Internally Generated Revenues, in the face of present economic crisis.



“Continued compliance with the sit-at-home order will further stifle life out of the region’s economy. We cannot afford to lose out on the gains of the first day of economic activity in the region.



“What is even more worrisome is the fact that the collapse of economic activities on Mondays is gradually being extended to other days of the week.



“This is a terrible development and a threat that might lead to complete collapse of economic activities in our region, should nothing be done to stem the tide.

“We would love to observe that whilst some in the region comply with the sit-at-home order in solidarity with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of IPOB; others comply due to concerns for their safety.

“Though some of Ndi-Igbo, who fell within this category share some sentiments with the embattled IPOB leader, they are however more concerned with how the sit-at-home is fast diminishing their ability to take care of their families.



“We wish to observe with disappointment that the compliance of Ndi-Igbo to sit-at-home despite the assurances of some governors for indigenes to go about their businesses leaves us with the question:



“Is the sit-at-home instruction by the proscribed IPOB group more powerful than the go-to-work order by constituted authorities of the five states in the region?



“This indeed is suggestive of a leadership gap in the South-East and necessity is laid on the South-East governors to demonstrate to us that there is no parallel government in the zone,” he said.



Igbo lawmakers on Kanu

In the same vein, federal lawmakers of Igbo extraction across party lines Wednesday resolved to seek freedom for Kanu, the IPOB leader currently in detention.

At the end of its meeting in Abuja, the lawmakers however condemned in strong terms killings and violence taking place in the region by people parading themselves as IPOB operatives .

While affirming the belief of people of the South East in the Nigeria project, they pledged to join Nigerians from other zones in truly making the country a federation where equity , fairness and justice prevail.

On Kanu, the South-East National Assembly Caucus “elaborately discussed the issue of Mazi Nnamdi and resolved to intervene. To this end we resolved to set up a committee to constructively interface with relevant stakeholders, the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution. We will keep Ndigbo abreast of developments in regard.”

In a communiqué the meeting also issued at the end of the meeting, also “expressed solidarity with our people of the South East over the marginalisation of the region in the scheme of things within the Nigerian commonwealth. The Caucus feels the pains of our people and their quest for equity, justice, and protection of their lives and property in every part of the country.

“The Caucus, therefore, resolved to continue to fight for a level-playing ground and an enabling federal system where Ndigbo are able to develop their homeland at their own pace and equally pursue their happiness and actaulise their enormous potentials in every part of the country, unmolested.

“Reviewed the sit-at-home orders by the IPOB and the mayhem some nefarious elements have seized the opportunity to visit on the lives, properties, and psyche of our people. The Caucus equally reviewed and rued the incalculable economic losses and hardships these have brought upon our region.”