Gbajabiamila, Reps minority caucus celebrate Tony Elumelu at 60

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Minority Caucus of the House, have expressed felicitation with business mogul, Tony Elumelu on his 60th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said Elumelu, who is the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp, is worthy of being celebrated owing to his humanitarian services to Nigeria and Africa.

He described him as a longstanding friend, who started from a humble beginning and grew in leaps and bounds over the years.

He said Nigeria needed the likes of Elumelu, who dedicated himself to philanthropic activities and changed the lives of many.

“Tony Elumelu is one Nigerian that we all should celebrate. He has used his God-given resources to change the narrative in the lives of many of our compatriots. He has been an employer of labour who put smiles on the faces of an uncountable number of people.

“In fact, the entire African continent is blessed to have Tony. We have seen how he transcends Nigerian borders with his activities and positively affects the lives of other Africans.

“Despite what Tony has achieved, he remains humble, which is quite commendable. Nigerians should emulate Tony not just in his way of life but also in his service to humanity,” Gbajabiamila said in a statement of Wednesday.

Also, Minority Caucus of the House, in its message of felicitation said “over the years, Tony Elumelu has distinguished himself as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian; a quintessence of the Nigerian resilient spirit; an undisputed trailblazer with astonishing insight and extraordinary capacity to achieve success even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Our Caucus and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are proud of Tony Elumelu’s outstanding contributions towards the economic stability and development of our country especially in stimulating greater productivity in critical sectors of our national economy.

“As representatives of the people, our Caucus extols Tony Elumelu’s dedication in raising, mentoring and empowering thousands of young entrepreneurs across the 54 African countries through his Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and other platforms, for which he has received numerous global recognitions including being named in Times list of 100 most influential people in the world”.

