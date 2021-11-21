Gbajabiamila tasks Muslims on peace building

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked the Muslim faithful to exhibit peace as adherents of the religion of Islam.

The speaker who was represented by Dr Abubakar Yunusa Ahmad stated this at ASHRAAF Islamic Foundation in collaboration with Al-AQSOH International Islamic School annual Mawlid Nabiyy lecture series 2021, held at the National Mosque, Abuja, at the weekend.

“You have to demonstrate the Islam in you. So, we should check ourselves as Muslims if we are inculcating the virtues of Islam.”

Speaking on other views against the celebration of Maulud Nabiyy, the Speaker said, “We have to celebrate Prophet Muhammad. By celebrating him, it means you honour him.”

Presenting his lecture on the theme: “National Security and Peace Building, The Winning Strategies of Prophet Muhammad SAW” Chief Imam NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja, Imam Abdullahi Adam, said the rising insecurity and violent conflict in Nigeria are significant reasons why the growth and development of the country are adversely affected.

“Unless these menaces are subdued, our quest for enlistment into the first world class economy remains a nightmare. In addressing this ugly trend, the government focuses more on the application of military tactics to tackle the problem by deploying armed security personnel to the most vulnerable parts of the country. This, however seems not to yield the desired result as insecurity and violent conflicts have remained the core challenges of all successive leadership in the country.

“The Arabian society before the advent of Islam was characterised by high level of insecurity and violent conflicts worse than what we are experiencing today in Nigeria. However, the coming of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) changed the narrative as his massage of Islam which is embedded with different strategies for peace and security brought peaceful coexistence between Muslims, Christians, Jews and followers of other religions as well as ensuring safety of lives and properties both in Makkah and Madinah.

“Allah had already brought us together. Therefore, we should add value to the Nigerian system by bringing peace and harmony; we must discard sentiments.”

On his part, Founder ASHRAAF Islamic Foundation Dr Sharafudeen Abdussalam Aliagan stated that when people continue to be unjust and perpetrate evil against one another, injustice reigns.