Gbajabiamila wades into ASUU, FG dispute

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has invited Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, her education counterpart, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for a meeting over the lingering dispute between the union and the federal government.

Gbajabiamila arrived at the decision Tuesday, after listening to his colleagues debate a motion brought up by a member, Julius Ihonvbere on the matter, and directed Clerk of the House, Akabueze Chinedu to communicate the invitation to the affected persons, for a meeting with him at 2pm on Thursday.



Ihonvbere had while presenting the motion expressed dismay that once again, ASUU was threatening to proceed on another industrial action on a matter that has been on the front burner for so long, bothering on implementation of negotiated and signed agreements with the federal government.

The lawmaker said the federal government has not been quite forthcoming, neither has it attached any consistent seriousness to the urgent need to reposition and refocus the education sector in line with our developmental objectives. He added that the future of Nigerian students once again, will be negatively impacted, if this impending strike by ASUU is not nipped in the bud.

He prayed for a resolution of the House, urging the federal government to urgently take all necessary measures to open a realistic negotiation with ASUU, to stop the strike and implement the signed agreement.

The motion attracted several responses by members who decried the falling standard of education, partly occasioned by frequent strikes.

While Nicholas Osai noted that the quality of Nigerian graduates has not been what it used to be,

the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, argued that the House should apply its budgetary powers, and make funds available for payment of the allowances under dispute.

“Let us take advantage of the ongoing budget process, taking the bull by the horns and do the needful”, he said.

Also speaking, Uzorma Nkem-Abonta, said only the private schools appeared to be thriving in the country, adding that: “I don’t want to believe that there is no money to fund education. Let us make provision of how much is owed them, and even make futuristic provision. Let us not be part of institutions killing education in Nigeria.”