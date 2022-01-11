Gbajabiamila, Wase celebrate Lawan at 63





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Idris Wase, have expressed felicitations with with President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, as he turned 63.

Gbajabiamila in a statement on Tuesday described Lawan as a legislator par excellence, whose contributions to the development of the Nigerian legislature in about two decades are laudable, adding that he has proved to be a unifier and an exemplary leader since assuming office as the President of the Senate in June 2019.

While also dscribing Lawan as a worthy ally and a partner in progress, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that both chambers of the National Assembly have been working harmoniously and assiduously under himself and Lawan, the Speaker commended the President of the Senate for his determination and commitment to the Nigerian project.

Also celebrating the Senate President, Wase in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Lawan as legislator and senate president.

“Lawan has raised the bar as the foremost presiding officer in the Senate and contributed immensely in sustaining the present democratic dispensation.

“I have come to know him as an adept legislator with obsession for excellence, hardwork and results. I was enthralled by his commitment towards the unity of the nation as an indivisible entity”, Wase said.

He said since assuming office in 2019, Lawan has proven to be a man of his words and an uncommon team player, which is exemplified in the cooperation and understanding between the two chambers of the National Assembly”, he said.

