Gbajabiamila, Wase congratulate Tinubu over APC presidential ticket





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Idris Wase, have congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila in his message through his most senior media aide, Lanre Lasisi, on Wednesday, said he was elated that his political mentor has won the APC ticket, which he said is a well-deserved one considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

“I congratulate my mentor for this victory. This is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole. With the manner he went about his campaigns, Asiwaju has proved to be a hero of our democracy.

“From day one, he stood his ground that the APC must organize a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat. He advocated that and remained steadfast. This will make the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.

“I commend the Asiwaju’s doggedness, determination, resilience and tenacity in pursuing his ambition without indulging in any activity that would affect other aspirants and the image of the party,” the speaker said.

Also in his congratulatory message, Wase in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described the process that led to the emergance of Bola Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.

“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the APC is now more united and stronger and has sent a strong message about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country Nigeria.

“By this convention and all the primary elections, we have demonstrated uncommon desire to be different from the inefficiency and maladministration of the opposition PDP that have stunted our country’s march towards greatness,” Wase said.

