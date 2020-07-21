Gbajabiamila, Wase mourn Isa Funtua

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Idris Wase have in separate messages on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi, said Funtua, who was a lifetime patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute, lived a life full of service to humanity, as he also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss, Funtua being a long time friend of the president.

Praying Almighty Allah to give his family, the people and government of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Speaker prayed for Jannatul Firdaus to be his final abode.

Also in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, Wase, described the late Funtua as an entrepreneur, business mogul of repute and distinguished status, add g that statesman was a great philanthropist who employed great labour as well as an astute democrat who lived an exemplary life and committed himself to the service of the nation.

The Deputy Speaker also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, and the good people of the state over the loss of their illustrious son, as he also prayed the Almighty Allah to give his family, Mr. President and the people and government of Katsina state the fortitude to bear the painful loss.