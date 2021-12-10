GBV: Christian aid laments women, girls abuse in communities

Christian Aid Nigeria has expressed concern that some communities in Nigeria have normalized women abuse and other forms of gender injustices.

The Gender Officer, Mercy Onyema, while speaking to newsmen in commemoration of the 16 days activism against Gender-Base Violence (GBV) said there is need for everybody to speak up to curb the menace .

She said in a bid to curb the menace in some communities across the country, Christain Aid created Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Champions (GESIC) in Makarfi and Kubon local government in Kaduna state who are mostly community base.

She explained that these champions were given the right capacities to understand the issues of gender injustices adding that a lot of people have started speaking up against it and are also taking actions to address these issues.

She also noted that over 30 people, Men and Women inclusive play their roles to co-opt these champions.

Other projects by Christian Aid in curbing GBV, according to Mercy is the Side by Side network of Traditional rulers in the North East, North West, South West , South East and also at the National level for gender injustices.

She said they come together and identify issues that are gender injustices ranging from Female Genital Mutilation, Child marriages, Inheritance of Widowhood practices amongst others.

She said they also identified with religious leaders who push for faith messages in their various church groups, Mosques and other religious gatherings .

“We also have our Youth Advocate for Gender Injustices to make them understand the importance of speaking up against gender injustices ,”she said.

Also, the Country Director , Temitope Fashola called on the need for the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to be enacted into law in all the states adding that Nigerians also need to know that the VAPP Act can protect their interest .

He said Christain Aid have simplified the Act to make it meaningful for the common man and woman to know their rights.

He said passing the Act is the first step, harping on the need to operationalize and raising awareness for people to know and understand what it helps them to achieve when they face such discrimination is also very important.

Also, the Acting Head of Programs, Victor Arokoyo said women suffers more on issues of gender injustice and called on collective responsibilities of everyone to be developed to curb GBV .

