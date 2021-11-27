GBV: CSO collates data, demands protection, education for girl-child

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), National Civil Society Action for Peace, Good Governance and Community Development, has declared their readiness to collate data of recent cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

Its National coordinator, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, disclosed the CSO’s resolution during the kickoff of 16 days global week of action against GBV in Abuja.

He said that part of their resolutions reads, “Realising the impact of women to the development of any Nation, the need to intensify effort to eliminate Gender-based violence is bound to be one of the cardinal policies. Realizing the facts that perpetrators are mostly highly placed citizens and victims sometimes less privileged, we are going to take independent data of these cases, monitor prosecution and intervene to seek protection for the victims if need be, and report to necessary authorities if justices was not done to it. In the case of Premiere Academy Abuja, we appeal to civil societies to channel their effort to the hospital where the victim died as we have confidence with the security operatives and the cooperation of the institutions concerned.

“Our united effort will go a long way in complimenting effort of eliminating Gender-based violence in Nigeria, halt biase, half truth and total lies. This can guide international agencies who most of the times depend on social media for information.

“Finally, we appeal to Nigerians to liaise with traditional rulers to intensify education for the girl-child as doing that will reduce gender violence especially against girl-child who are the primary target.”