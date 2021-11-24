GBV: FEMA partners FIDA on domestic violence, rights abuse



The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to collaborate with the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) on the construction of a safe home for victims of abuse and domestic violence in order to combat gender based violence (GBV).



The Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss stated this Tuesday in Abuja, when he received a delegation of FiDA, led by its chairperson, Barr. Rachel Andrew Adejo, at his office.





Alhaji Idriss said that there was an upsurge in cases of rights violation and molestation especially of the girl child in recent times in the country.



Noting that FEMA, like FIDA, was in the business of rendering humanitarian services, free of charge, Alhaji Idriss said the Agency had no budget for donations.

“All of us here are parents and we must do the little we can to support you,” he said.

Earlier, the FIDA chairperson, Barr. Rachel Andrew Adejo, explained that they were in FEMA to solicit for funds towards the building of a safe shelter for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

According to her, during the lockdown that was occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an increase in cases of domestic violence and sexual abuse of minors by their fathers.

“We need to take some girls off the street. On a daily basis, we receive cases of people who want us to shelter them,” she said.

Adejo said that FIDA is a non governmental organisation that relies on dues and donations from public spirited Nigerians to carryout its activities.

