GBV: Potiskum to partner community women survivors producing reusable pads

Yobe women have continued to commend Women and Youths Empowerment Initiative (WOYEIN) for the various support and programmes executed to enhance their development, and reduce all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The chairman of Potiskum local government council, Salisu Muktari, revealed this while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the women survivors of GBV, beneficiaries of the apprenticeship programme organised by WOYEIN in the area.

The programme is funded by the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) and the EU-supported spotlight initiative on ending violence against women and girls, with technical support from UN women.

Represented by his vice, Adamu Hamza Gojim, the chairman said the impact of the project is already being felt in the communities as the locally-produced items by the beneficiaries are gradually gaining market.

He assured that the government “will patronise these products and follow up with beneficiaries to ensure they are utilising items given them for the benefit of their families and communities.”

The chairman thanked WOYEIN and UN women for choosing Potiskum as one of the project communities while charging the beneficiaries to make proper use of packages.

Briefing the gathering, the project lead who is also the executive director WOYEIN, Hajiya Husna Ibrahim said the project which was long started has enrolled 200 women survivors of GBV in four local government areas of Yobe state to include Gujba, Gaidam, Damaturu and Potiskum.

Husna emphasised that the aim of the WPHF – Spotlight Initiative programme was to strengthen women’s participation through leadership development and livelihood for reducing GBV in Yobe state.

The programme lead said the programme “has built the capacity of the beneficiaries on GBV and related areas as well as apprenticeship programme to build their choice skills, hence the starter packs being distributed now to enable them start economic activities and boost their participation to developments in their communities.”

In her welcome address WOYEIN gender Officer Asabe Abdullahi Abubakar stated that 50 women will be given starter packages to begin skills acquired in tailoring, shoe and bag making, catering, soap and detergent making.

She disclosed that the women who have learnt tailoring are also producing reusable sanitary pads and should be encourage by partners and government for distribution to vulnerable women in the communities.