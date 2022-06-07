GBV Prevention: Trond Jensen inspects women, girls dignity center in Yobe

The Head of office Nigeria, United Nation OCHA,Trond Jensen, has Monday visited and inspected Women and Girls Dignity center Damaturu constructed by Yobe state in collaboration with Action Health incoperated and other Non-Governmental Organizations in the state.

While inspecting the center which comprises of counselling room, skills acquisition, linen store, children’s room, kitchen, lounge among other staff offices, the Country director UN Ocha, Mr Tord Jensen Commended the staff of the center .

The GBV case manager of the center,Musa Mohammed, said that the center has so far trained about 800 women, adding that some of the method used to tackle the challenges of GBV by the center is sensitization at the community level,as well as empowering the affected persons through skills acquisition.

“One of the contributory factors of GBV is poverty, many women have being exploits because of their position of vulnerability at the community level.

“That is why we are calling them here at the center to empowered them so that they can have something to do”, said the GBV case manager.

In her remarks, the officer in charge of skills acquisition, Hajara Sulaiman, said ” we are training vulnerable women, and victims of domestic violence.

We teach them sewing, how to make pillow, vaseline, liquid soap, and catering.

“Apart from the training, counsel them every day, more especially those whose faces are moody to make sure they are fine,” she said.

