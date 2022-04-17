GDSS develops mobile app for pensioners

Students of the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Karu, Abuja, have developed a mobile application called ‘Future Assured’ to help remove obstacles in accessing pensions for retirees.

The mobile app was developed under the Empowerment of Science and Technology with Entrepreneurial Management (ESTEM) Nigeria project in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary School Education Board on Entrepreneurship.

According to the school, the rationale behind the app development in November 2021 is to solve the problem of delay in the payment of retirement benefits of pensioners as a result of non-updated records before their retirement.

Our correspondent gathered that the app is in the process of being commercialised so that all civil servants and workers in the private sector can have easy access to their contributory funds as the app simplifies access to pension savings.