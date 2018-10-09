Gebi tasks Abubakar on release of NASS primaries’ results

As anxiety mounts in Bauchi over yet to be announced results of state and National Assembly primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, an aspirant, Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, has called on Governor Mohammed Abubakar to ensure that truth and justice prevail.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi yesterday, Gebi who is aspiring to represent Bauchi federal constituency, opined that the onus now lies on Abubakar as the leader of the party to stand on truth and honesty by ensuring that the voice of the people is not scuttled.

Gebi, who represented the constituency on the platform of the Congress for Progressives Change from 2011 to 2015, said: “God gave Abubakar power to become governor that is why I once said that rather than fighting the governor, the federal legislators from Bauchi should unite with him for the development of Bauchi state.

“I am telling you that if we are not careful this time around as a ruling party, we will suffer the consequences like never before.

Let us not do things that will come and haunt us in the general election.

If we don’t do what is right, we might lose all the seats in 2019.

“The PDP is waiting for us and if there are litigations, they could take seats from us if we don’t do things properly and rightly.

If we don’t ensure that the best are chosen by our people to represent them, it will spell doom.

They must choose between accepting a token and electing people that will go there and give them dividends of democracy.

So we must be watchful for the people aspiring to represent us.

Most of them are concerned about their personal gains.” ‘‘I never drove the cars I was entitled to as a legislator.

I promised to use them to pay school fees of the underprivileged and I did.

As far as I was concerned I saw the seat as a promise to God and my constituents.

I see my serving as a legislator as a ticket to heaven,” he said.

Gebi disclosed that if elected to represent Bauchi federal constituency, he will contest for the position of speakership.

He explained: “I have the highest respect for Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who is one of the finest legislators Nigeria has ever produced and I am proud to call him my elder brother and most senior colleague.

But the game of politics is a game of interest.

‘‘I feel the time for Bauchi local government to produce speaker is now, if this arrangement is maintained or even if this arrangement is not maintained, I am going to make a plea for it.

I made this clear to the party and my constituency a long time ago.

