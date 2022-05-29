Geez African unveils hair reality TV show

The first African hair reality television show, Geez African hair show is set to hit the Nigerian airwaves in the second quarter of 2022

The show which was packaged by Adaln Technologies was designed to focus on the development of the beauty and fashion industry by creating awareness and opportunity for hairstylists, and beauty and fashion players in the country.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the unveiling yesterday, in Abuja, the chief executive officer of Adaln Technologies, Ugebede Salefu Odaudu said this reality Tv show is developed to showcase the beauty of African hairstylists and also African practitioners within the field of hair and beauty industry.

He explained that the showed would be a 24-hour show to be the premier live on one of our partners(DNA) stations and we also discussed Start time, DST Tv, and possibly, local terrestrial television and print media.

While speaking on the prices for the winners, “At the end of the show, we have a cash price of over 10, Million naira for the winners and we also have other packages as our partners are ready to help us for other categories.

He said, “The reason we are doing this is that the industry is perceived to be the second-highest employer of labor behind agriculture.

What we have today is an industry that received the less, appreciated and valued change system as society has deemed it to be.

According to him, a beautician is the driver of the economy, because quick research shows that the hair industry in Nigeria is worth over fifty billion US dollars.

“Fashion industry in Nigeria can continue to our economy because this could be considered or inline with the current administration of policy of non-oil export promotion council and they have endorsed the event.

When harnessing the potential of every youth in the society, aligned with every youth who is into the hair beauty practitioners, a volume of revenue would be generated and this will translate to large income for the national GDP.

He said around 2003 and 2004, Nigerian music was nothing to write home about because people practiced it out of the passion they have for music.

“Today, you cannot discuss Nigerians without music and Nollywood because it has a lot of people, and believe that these people would do well…

“There is no any street in Nigeria that you see beautician, the fashion industry is a life junk of people because there is no any family in Nigeria that hardly find beautician.

He, however, calls on the federal government to empower the stakeholders in the hair and fashion industry as they did through the Central Bank of Nigeria by giving farmers loans, saying that the fashion industry can do more than that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

